‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ trailer: Pawan Kalyan faces off against Bobby Deol’s Aurangzeb

The stage is finally ready for ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, a historical action drama headlined by Pawan Kalyan, with the much-anticipated trailer dropping on Wednesday.

Directed by A. M. Jothi Krishna, the film is a blend of historical fiction and cinematic spectacle, and the trailer has fans buzzing with excitement.

Taking to social media platform X, the film’s official handle announced: “The guardian of justice steps into the battlefield. #HHVMTrailer is out now.”

The trailer opens on a dramatic and intense note, taking viewers straight into a time of unrest and oppression.

A deep voice sets the tone: “At a time when you had to pay tax to live as a Hindu… when the Emperor crushed this nation’s hard work beneath his feet… when nature herself was awaiting the arrival of a warrior…”

Viewers then quickly get to the central conflict. A shadowy order comes: the eighth man riding from Golconda to Delhi must stop at all costs.

Enter Bobby Deol as a fierce and ruthless Aurangzeb, who warns his adversaries with cold precision: “This is the history I script. You want a throne or a death warrant?”

Then comes the film’s mystical thread, centered around the legendary Kohinoor diamond. A voice in the royal court compares its power to Rama’s arrow, hinting at a quest far greater than mere revenge.

Kalyan’s character comes with a punchline: “You might have seen tigers that hunt goats. Now, you will see a royal tiger hunting other tigers.”

The trailer also hints at a subplot involving Nidhi Agerwal’s character Panchami, who appears imprisoned and seeks the help of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

The trailer launch was celebrated with a behind-the-scenes video showing Pawan Kalyan watching it with the team.

Smiling and visibly pleased, the actor, who also serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, congratulated director Jothi Krishna, saying, “You really put in a lot of effort.”

According to Krishna, the film draws inspiration from a lesser-known incident from the 16th century Mughal period. “It’s based on a small historical moment. We’ve mixed fact and fiction, and created a Robinhood-like character who is also a thief,” the director shared in an earlier interview.

Initially set to release on June 12, the first part of the film, titled ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword Vs Spirit’, is now ready to hit theatres on July 24.

The film features cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S., while the grand production design comes courtesy of veteran Thota Tharani. National Award-winner K.L. Praveen handles the editing.

The star-studded cast includes Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, and Sunil, alongside the lead trio of Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Agerwal, and Bobby Deol.