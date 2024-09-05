Fans go wild for Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film ‘GOAT’

Today, fans of Tamil cinema have something to celebrate as Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated film, ‘GOAT’, hits the big screens. The release of the film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, has turned into a full-blown celebration, particularly in Trichy and Chennai, where enthusiastic fans gathered in large numbers to mark the occasion.

In Trichy, the atmosphere was electric as crowds poured into theatres, with many dancing to the rhythmic beats of dhols, adding to the festive spirit of the day. The excitement wasn’t just in the cinema halls; outside the Rohini Theatre in Chennai, fans took their adoration to the next level by pouring milk on Vijay’s banners.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

Among the fans was a 10-year-old girl who couldn’t hide her excitement. “I am a big fan of actor Vijay,” she said with a wide grin. “I’ve come here just to see the film.” Her sentiment resonated with other fans, who expressed their eagerness to watch their “favorite star” in action on the big screen.

‘GOAT’, also known as ‘The Greatest of All Time’, has generated significant buzz thanks to its captivating trailer. The trailer showcases Vijay in a dynamic role as a field agent and spy who has successfully completed over 65 operations. Fans are particularly excited about Vijay’s dual role in the film, where he portrays both a father and a son, adding depth to his character’s narrative.

The film is a science fiction action drama in a historical backdrop. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, known for his work in Tamil cinema, ‘GOAT’ is the production of AGS Entertainment, with Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh at the helm. The ensemble cast includes notable actors such as Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, and Laila, among others. Together, they contribute to a story that blends action with science fiction, promising a unique cinematic experience.

Vijay, who last appeared in the successful action drama ‘Leo’ directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is ready to make a significant impact with ‘GOAT’. This film marks a pivotal moment in his career, being his twenty-fifth production under AGS Entertainment and the penultimate film before his anticipated foray into politics.

As ‘GOAT’ makes its debut, fans and critics alike are eager to see if the film lives up to the high expectations set by its trailer and Thalapathy Vijay’s star power.