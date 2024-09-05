Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s centenary to be marked by film festival

The India Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) is preparing to honor a towering figure in Telugu cinema, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), with a grand film festival marking his 100th birth anniversary. This special event, dubbed “ANR 100: King of the Silver Screen,” will shine a spotlight on ten of his most beloved films, allowing fans old and new to relive the magic of his performances.

Running from September 20 to 22, 2024, this festival will traverse across 25 cities, offering a rare opportunity for cinephiles to experience ANR’s legacy in various settings—from bustling metropolises like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru, to smaller towns such as Vadodara, Jalandhar, Rourkela, Warangal, Kakinada, and Tumkur.

The selection of films includes a stellar lineup that showcases ANR’s remarkable versatility. Highlights will feature classics like “Devadasu” (1953), “Missamma” (1955), “Mayabazar” (1957), “Bharya Bharthalu” (1961), “Gundamma Katha” (1962), “Doctor Chakravarthi” (1964), “Sudigundalu” (1968), “Prem Nagar” (1971), “Premabhishekam” (1981), and “Manam” (2014). Each film represents a significant chapter in the history of Telugu cinema and underscores ANR’s impact on the industry.

Advertisement

Akkineni Nagarjuna, ANR’s son, expressed his enthusiasm for the festival, noting the importance of celebrating his father’s contributions. “I am thrilled that the Film Heritage Foundation is commemorating my father’s centenary with such a significant festival. My father was a master of his craft, effortlessly transitioning from playing a saint to a romantic hero. His performances in films like ‘Devadasu’ have left an indelible mark on audiences,” Nagarjuna said. He also praised ANR’s role in establishing Annapurna Studios, which played a pivotal role in shaping the Telugu film industry. “This festival is a tribute not just to a Telugu cinema legend but to an icon of Indian cinema. We are grateful to NFDC-NFAI and PVR-Inox for their support in making this event a reality.”

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director of the Film Heritage Foundation, shared his excitement about the festival. He highlighted its significance in preserving and celebrating India’s cinematic heritage. “Following the success of our retrospectives on Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, and Dev Anand, we are delighted to present a festival dedicated to Akkineni Nageswara Rao. This event will showcase his greatest hits and reveal why his films remain cherished even today. It’s a testament to our commitment to preserving and showcasing the diversity of India’s film heritage.”

ANR passed away in 2014, leaving behind a legacy carried forward by his family. His sons Akkineni Nagarjuna and grandsons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni followed his path. This festival stands as a fitting tribute to a man who influenced Telugu cinema.