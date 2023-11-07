Dulquer Salmaan Joins Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is set to be a part of Kamal Haasan’s action film, ‘Thug Life.’ The film’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, welcomed Dulquer on board via Instagram.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, “His energy and fervor light up the screens! It is always OKK to work with @dqsalmaan.”

Fans and followers expressed their excitement in the comments. One user wrote, “Wooooow, waiting” while another commented, “Dq on fire.”

Advertisement

A day before legendary actor Kamal Haasan’s birthday, the makers unveiled the title of his upcoming film with Mani Ratnam. The film, previously referred to as ‘KH234,’ is now titled ‘Thug Life.’ They captioned the post, “A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY! #ThugLife. #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan.”

The title announcement video featured Kamal Haasan in a never-seen-before avatar, standing in a bleak, hazy landscape, wrapped in a rough cloak. The video revealed his full look, complete with a heavy mustache and beard, as he is chased by a group of men.

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, who last collaborated on ‘Nayakan,’ reunite for this gangster drama. The film also stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser, with music by AR Rahman.

Dulquer Salmaan is also set to appear in ‘Surya 43,’ as he announced on Instagram, “An alluring and exciting journey. Thrilled to be a part of #Suriya43 with this stellar team.” The film also features Vijay Varma and Nazriya Fahadh. (ANI)