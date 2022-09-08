Actor Dulquer Salmaan pens down a heartfelt note for father Mammootty

Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, known as Mammootty in the Indian film industry, turned 71 on Wednesday. He is a prominent actor and film producer in the Malayalam film industry. From openly criticised the organizers of the IIFA Awards for completely ignoring the South Indian film industry to doing fantastic roles, Mammootty has made his own way into the hearts of the people across the country. Currently, Mammooty is working in director Amal Neerad’s Malayalam-language action thriller film, Bheeshma Parvam.

Same as Mammootty, his son Dulquer Salmaan is also an actor who is very popular in the Bollywood film industry. The actor took it to his Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for his father, calling him his ‘everything’.

The caption read, “As long as I can remember I’ve always been aware of your time. I’ve always measured it and made sure I get the most out of it. Most often I’ll call only when I feel it’s something important and worth your time. I never say Pa let’s take a photo or a selfie cause I’m aware that everywhere you go this is a constant request. It’s silly on my part but I’ve always been an over thinker. It’s the one thing Umma scolds me about always.”

“Every year, your birthday is the day I stop overthinking and blatantly insist and say we need pictures together. This year as you were getting ready for our picture together I decided to sneak a pic and Shani captured that moment.”

“These are the moments I live for. Just us at home and being us. Even though we are most often in different cities shooting our films, when I come home, I feel like time has stood still. And I’m still just a boy cherishing the time he gets when his father has a day off from work.”

“Wishing you the happiest birthday Pa. You are our everything.”

Beginning Of The Mesmerising Journey of Mammootty

Mammootty’s career is an example of the sayings ‘one step at a time’ and ‘patience is the key’.

He began his career by performing as a side character in director K. S. Sethumadhavan’s film Anubhavangal Paalichakal in the year 1971.

His second film was a Malayalam film, Kaalachakram, directed by K. Narayanan in 1973, where he got the opportunity to deliver his first dialogue.

In 1975, he acted in the theatre drama Sabarmathi.

Mammootty landed his first lead role in 1979, in director M. T. Vasudevan Nair’s film Devalokam. However, this film was never completed.

Azad and M. T. Vasudevan Nair’s film Vilkkanundu Swapnangal gave him his first credited role in 1980

The year 1980 was a breakthrough for Mammootty as he finally got his first starring role in the film Mela, written and directed by K. G. George.

Awards and Felicitations

Apart from various awards for his fabulous acting skills, Mammootty has been felicitated by the government of India by Padma Shri for his contribution to the Indian film industry, in the year 1998.

Here’s a list of awards bagged by Mammootty for his acting career.

Padma Shri in 1998 by Government of India

Honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) in 2010 by the University of Karela and the University of Calicut

National Film Award (Best Actor) in 1999 for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

National Film Award (Best Actor) in 1994 for Vidheyan and Ponthan Mada

National Film Award (Best Actor) in 1989 for Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Mathilukal

and Filmfare Awards South (Best Actor) in 1984 for Adiyozhukkukal

Filmfare Awards South (Best Actor) in 1985 for Yathra

Filmfare Awards South (Best Actor) in 1990 for Mathilukal

Filmfare Awards South (Best Actor) in 1991 for Amaram

Filmfare Awards South (Best Actor) in 1997 for Bhoothakkannadi

Filmfare Awards South (Best Actor) in 2000 for Arayannagalude Veedu

Filmfare Awards South (Best Actor) in 2004 for Kaazhcha

Filmfare Awards South (Best Actor) in 2006 for Karutha Pakshikal

Filmfare Awards South (Best Actor) in 2009 for Paleri Mankiyam

Filmfare Awards South (Best Actor) in 2010 for Pranchiyettan and the Saint

Filmfare Awards South (Best Actor) in 2014 for Varsham

Filmfare Awards South (Best Actor) in 2015 for Pathemari

Ramu Karait Awards (Best Actor) in 2009 for Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathira Kolapathakathinte Katha

Ramu Karait Awards (Best Actor) in 2015 for Pathemari

Ramu Karait Awards (Best Actor) in 2009 for Mamangam

Other Major Awards