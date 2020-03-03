Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He has managed to prove his mettle in the industry with movies including Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). The two movies proved to be a game-changer for Indian cinema. The nation went gaga over the magnum opus which held the hard work and vision of some of the greatest names of the Southern industry and in turn became a pan-India, worldwide success.

Owing to the massive stardom that Prabhas possesses, the film blurred cultural and linguistic barriers and charted exceptionally well numbers at the box office across India and internationally as well. The actor followed up this success with Saaho (2019), a trilingual action-thriller which again performed phenomenally well at the box office. Latest reports now suggest that the distribution rights for his two upcoming films exceed his earlier films, making Prabhas the bankable superstar.

A source close to the production of his upcoming films shared that distributors across Northern India offered a ‘whopping price’ to the makers, considering the success of his recent films.

“Prabhas is one of the most loved superstars and he has a massive fan following not only in South India but also across North India as well. His films, Baahubali 2 and Saaho were box office hits and the Hindi rights to the movies were sold at a massive ₹50 crores and ₹70 crores, respectively. Details about his current project are still under wraps. However, even before its release, various distributors from the Northern market have taken a keen interest in purchasing the rights to the movie for a massive amount that exceeds that of his last two films.”

On the work front, Prabhas will next be seen in his 20th film of the career and Nag Ashwin’s recently announced untitled directorial.