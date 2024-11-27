Allu Arjun calls it ‘what a journey!’ as he wraps up ‘Pushpa 2’

Allu Arjun has officially wrapped up filming for his highly anticipated sequel, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, marking the end of a five-year journey with the franchise. The actor shared the news with fans on Instagram, posting a picture from the final day of shooting.

The image, capturing a camera trolley with the team in the background, was accompanied by a heartfelt caption: “Last day, last shot of Pushpa. Five years’ journey of Pushpa completed. What a journey.”

The announcement is a bittersweet moment for fans who have eagerly awaited the continuation of the saga since ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ became a massive success.

The first film introduced Allu Arjun as the fierce red sandalwood smuggler, Pushpa Raj, and his gripping rise in the criminal underworld. Its intense action and unique storyline made it a hit across India and globally.

Earlier this month, the trailer for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ dropped, giving fans a taste of the thrilling drama and action that awaits. In the sequel, Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa, while Rashmika Mandanna returns as his love interest, Srivalli.

The trailer teases powerful new dynamics, with Pushpa boldly declaring his international status, defying all challengers, including the menacing Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, played by Fahadh Faasil. The trailer’s high-octane action and tense confrontations have only added to the excitement surrounding the film.

Directed once again by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2’ promises to take the story to greater heights, continuing the narrative of power struggles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The film brings back the core cast of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

The success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ earned Allu Arjun a National Film Award for his memorable performance, further raising expectations for the sequel. Fans can mark their calendars for December 5, when ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ will hit theatres.