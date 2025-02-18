Kriti Sanon starts filming for ‘Tere Ishk Mein’; drops BTS update

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon are coming together for Anand L Rai’s intense drama, ‘Tere Ishk Mein.’ Touted to be from the world of ‘Raanjhanaa,’ the film will carry the themes of anger and obsession ahead. While the 2013 title starred Dhanush in the lead role opposite Sonam Kapoor, the upcoming chapter will feature the ‘Crew’ star as the leading lady.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti Sanon shared a story featuring a clapboard, announcing the first day of her shoot. With the picture, she wrote, “Day 1. Let’s go! @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja @cypplofficial Such a good feeling being back on set… Doing what I love the most!”

In the film, Kriti will portray the character Mukti, while Dhanush will take on the role of Shankar. As per NDTV, a source close to the development shared the filming update. “Filming started with Dhanush a few days back, and today, Kriti begins her shoot..”

Recently, clips and snapshots of Dhanush filming in Delhi’s SRCC college went viral on the internet. Several students took to social media to share clips and photographs of the actor filming on their college campus. One of the pictures shows Dhanush running through a crowd as the extras standing around him take notice of him. Numerous fans shared the picture on X writing ‘no de-ageing needed’ for the actor to pass as a college student. Videos of the filming crew and the vanity vans also made their way to social media, piquing curiosities.

Anand L Rai’s ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ will bring together Dhanush and Kriti Sanon for the first time. Rai and Dhanush have previously collaborated on films like ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Atrangi Re.’ Meanwhile, the upcoming film is Kriti’s first collaboration with the filmmaker.

Previously, in a conversation, the director opened up about the upcoming film and its connection to ‘Raanjhanna.’ Rai told PTI, “It is from the world of Raanjhanaa, but is it Raanjhanaa 2? No, it is not. When I say the world of Raanjhanaa, I’m talking from the maker’s perspective, that I’m spending on the emotions which were there in Raanjhanaa.”

He added, “Similarly, both are tragedies, both have anger and rage. Love stories are layered, it is not a straight man-woman thing. That’s why I say it is from the world of Raanjhanaa as it has got both. But both are different stories.”

As per reports, ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ will release on November 28.