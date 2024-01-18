Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika kickstart multi-starrer with Sekhar Kammula

In a grand ceremony held in Hyderabad, the much-anticipated collaboration between acclaimed actors Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and the talented Rashmika Mandanna, under the direction of National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, was officially inaugurated on Thursday. The auspicious occasion marked the commencement of a cinematic journey that promises to captivate audiences across languages.

The movie, yet to be bestowed with an official title, is currently being affectionately referred to as #DNS, a nod to the initials of the director and the male leads. While the veil of secrecy surrounds the plot and details of the film, fans are buzzing with excitement as the project kicked off with a traditional pooja ceremony.

See the post here:

A blockbuster voyage that's bound to resonate with the nation! 😎#DNS kicks off with a pooja ceremony and the shoot begins with a key schedule 🎥 Advertisement More details on the way ⏳@dhanushkraja @iamnagarjuna @iamRashmika @sekharkammula @AsianSuniel @puskurrammohan @SVCLLP pic.twitter.com/bYBtyuwfGA — Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (@SVCLLP) January 18, 2024

Spearheaded by the dynamic duo of producers Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, under the banner of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas, the film boasts an impressive presentation by Sonali Narang. The ceremony witnessed the presence of the luminaries involved in the project, including Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula, and the producers, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and enthusiasm.

Cinematographer Niketh Bommi, known for his visual brilliance, has been enlisted to capture the essence of the narrative through his lens. The film promises a visual spectacle, with the makers gearing up for an extensive shooting schedule this month. Dhanush, who commenced filming with a bang, is reported to have shot pivotal scenes on the first day, setting the tone for the project.

While the producers and director remain tight-lipped about the finer details, the multi-starrer is generating immense interest, with fans eagerly awaiting updates on the remaining cast and crew. The decision to release the film in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, underlines the makers’ commitment to reaching a diverse audience and making a mark on the national cinematic landscape.

As the project gains momentum, the industry is abuzz with speculation, and the excitement surrounding this cinematic collaboration continues to build. With the combined star power of Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, coupled with Sekhar Kammula’s directorial finesse, the #DNS project is poised to be a cinematic extravaganza that transcends linguistic boundaries.