Darshan Thoogudeepa transferred to Bellary Jail amid VIP treatment scandal

In a notable development, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently embroiled in the Renukaswamy murder case, is set to be transferred to Bellary Central Jail. This decision follows the circulation of a controversial photograph showing Darshan socializing with three other individuals, including a known rowdy-sheeter, in the grounds of the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Karnataka.

The 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court ordered the transfer of Darshan amid allegations of VIP treatment. Alongside Darshan, other accused individuals—Pawan, Raghavendra, and Nandish—will be relocated to Mysore Jail. Additionally, Jagdish will be moved to Shivamogga Jail, and Dhanraj to Dharwad Jail. Meanwhile, actress Pavitra Gowda, another accused in the case, will continue to be held in Bangalore jail.

The controversy has sparked significant concern, leading to the formation of three special investigation teams tasked with examining cases related to alleged special treatment within the prison system. This move underscores the gravity of the situation and the authorities’ commitment to addressing it thoroughly.

Karnataka’s Revenue Minister, Krishna Byre Gowda, has weighed in on the issue, emphasizing that any undue privileges for inmates are unacceptable. He asserted that the officials responsible for facilitating such treatment must face consequences. His comments highlight the seriousness with which the government is approaching the matter.

The controversy gained momentum after an image of Darshan Thoogudeepa, holding a cup and a cigarette, emerged online, showing him seemingly enjoying a relaxed environment while in custody. In response to the situation, the Karnataka government suspended seven prison officials. This action was taken following instructions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who directed the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure the immediate transfer of Darshan and the other accused to different jails.

Karnataka Minister G. Parameshwara described the incident as a lapse in protocol and assured the public that measures would be implemented to prevent such occurrences in the future. The government’s swift response reflects its commitment to maintaining integrity within the prison system and ensuring that no individual, regardless of their status, is given preferential treatment.