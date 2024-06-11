Kannada film star Darshan detained in murder case

The Kannada film industry finds itself entangled in a real-life drama as one of its leading actors, Darshan Thoogudeepa, has been apprehended by the Bengaluru Police in connection with a murder case. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, in a press briefing, disclosed that Darshan and his associates are currently under interrogation regarding their alleged involvement in the tragic demise of a man named Renuka Swamy on June 9th, within the Kamakshipalya vicinity of the city.

The grim episode unfolded when Swamy, employed at a pharmaceutical firm and hailing from Chitradurga, was discovered lifeless and discarded in a stormwater drain post the purported homicide. Dayananda elucidated that forensic scrutiny corroborated the murder, precipitating a meticulous investigation that led to the detention of Kannada actor Darshan and his companions.

Speculation about the murder’s motive has surfaced, with suggestions that it may have been triggered by derogatory remarks Swamy purportedly made about a fellow film actress on social media. Local residents raised the alarm, alerting law enforcement to the heinous act. Swamy’s grief-stricken parents, reeling from the loss of their only son, have pleaded for justice, expressing their anguish at the Kamakshipalya police station.

Advertisement

The unfolding narrative takes a dramatic turn as the actress allegedly targeted by Swamy’s comments has also been detained for questioning. The authorities, meticulously piecing together evidence, are navigating the complex web to ascertain Darshan’s culpability, discerning whether he played a direct role in the crime or was ensnared in a sinister plot.

Amidst this turbulence, Darshan’s residence in RR Nagar has been fortified by a heavy police presence, mindful of his fervent fan base and the potential for public unrest. The actor, renowned for his cinematic prowess, catapulted to fame with his debut in ‘Majestic’ in 2002, and has since etched his mark in numerous box office hits.