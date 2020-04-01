In an attempt to help the Government combat the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic, Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha has come forward to help the police force. The actor has donated hand sanitisers to the cops, who are engaged in containing the Coronavirus outbreak.

Recently, Nikhil took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture collage of himself along with a batch of sanistisers. In the picture, he can also be seen writing a personal note of thanks to the police force, who are helping the nation combat the situation. Alongside the picture, he wrote,” This batch of Sanitizers along with a personal note of thanks, being delivered to our Police Force who r on the front lines protecting us True Heroes #fightagainstcoronavirus (sic).”

It is to be noted that the actor has already made a generous donation to the healthcare workers, doctors, and nurses, who are playing a pivotal role in the fight against Coronavirus. A few days ago, he posted a picture in which he can be seen packing respirators, masks, reusables gloves etc for hospitals and isolation wards.

Nikhil himself supplied the above mentioned medical gear to Gandhi hospital health department. Nikhil stated that he is trying his best to help doctors and other frontline healthcare officers. This is my effort to help police officers, municipal workers, and other officials by providing this medical gear. We all should stand by this 21-day lockdown, he said.