Vairamuthu slams Tamil film industry for using his lyrics as movie titles without consent

Renowned Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu has called out the Tamil film industry for frequently using his iconic lyrics as film titles, and doing so without ever asking his permission.

The veteran writer, known for his decades-long contribution to Tamil cinema, took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to express his disappointment.

Advertisement

He wrote in Tamil, but the essence of his message was clear: filmmakers have repeatedly borrowed lines from his songs to name their films, often without informing him or offering basic courtesy.

Advertisement

“Many of my poetic lines have been used as movie titles. Not once has anyone approached me to ask for my consent or to offer a word of respect,” Vairamuthu shared in his post.

While he didn’t frame his concern as a copyright issue, the lyricist pointed out what he saw as a lack of manners within the industry. He emphasized that although he never objected when people used his work without acknowledgment, the absence of even a simple gesture of respect stung.

“I have not questioned anyone about this, nor have I ever confronted them in person,” he wrote. “In a world where even wealth is not shared, I find happiness in seeing knowledge becoming common property. But is it not also uncivilised not to even ask?”

His reflections sparked mixed reactions online. Some users argued that poetic lines, once part of a song, become part of the cultural fabric and don’t necessarily require special permission for reuse as film titles.

Others supported Vairamuthu, saying that courtesy and recognition should always come first, especially for creators who have contributed so much to the industry.

Adding to the conversation, actor Aadhav Kannadasan shared his own experience with Vairamuthu. The actor, known for films like ‘Yaamirukka Bayamey’ and ‘Karungaapiyam’, pointed out that he had in fact asked Vairamuthu’s permission back in 2013 when using one of his lyric lines, ‘Ponmaalai Pozhudhu’, as the title of his film.

Aadhav posted, “Sir, with all due respect, we got your permission for ‘Ponmaalai Pozhudhu’. You mentioned it was special because I’m the grandson of Kaviyarasu Kannadasan, and you said you felt proud. The song lyrics for the film were written by @madhankarky. Thank you, sir.”

Vairamuthu, a literary giant in Tamil cinema, has received prestigious awards including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and the Sahitya Akademi Award. His lyrics have been celebrated for decades, and his contribution to Indian poetry and film music is widely regarded as legendary.