Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ release date changed again

The highly anticipated Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has seen another shift in its release date, now set to hit theaters on December 5, 2024.

Originally scheduled for December 6, the Pushpa 2’s release has been moved forward by a day, much to the excitement of fans. This is not the first time the movie has faced a date shuffle, as it was initially planned for an April 2024 release before being pushed to August 15, and now, its final slot in December.

Allu Arjun himself announced the updated date on Instagram, sharing a striking new poster where he’s seen smoking a pipe and staring intently at a gun. The poster, exuding the rugged intensity Arjun’s character is known for, was accompanied by the caption, “#Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th,” confirming the news to his legions of followers.

The film’s production team, Mythri Movie Makers, also held a press conference to officially announce the release date adjustment. The movie, directed by Sukumar, continues the story of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, a 2021 blockbuster that introduced Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, a laborer who ascends the ranks of a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. Red sandalwood, a rare and valuable timber, is found only in Andhra Pradesh’s Seshachalam Hills, forming the central theme of the series.

Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role as Srivalli, adding to the film’s anticipation. Joining the star-studded cast are Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, and Ajay Ghosh, who will continue to add depth to this thrilling narrative.

In September, the makers teased fans with another striking poster featuring Allu Arjun standing amidst ruins, hinting at chaos and destruction in the storyline. The poster’s crimson hue and ominous atmosphere, paired with the text “75 days to go,” promised a monumental cinematic experience.