Prabhas surprises fans with his menacing look in ‘Raja Saab’

Celebrating the birthday of Prabhas, on October 23, the makers of ‘Raja Saab’ dropped the motion poster of the upcoming film. Wishing the star in style, the team shared a tantalising glimpse of the horror-comedy with an eerie version of ‘Happy Birthday’ playing in the background. Since the release of the poster, fans can’t get over Prabhas’ new look.

In the poster of ‘Raja Saba’ Prabhas looks unrecognisable with his salt and pepper hair and a menacing look. The actor sports a black kurta-payjama set with a midnight blue overlay jacket. As he smokes a cigar, he peeks directly into the soul of the viewers, elevating the thrill and mysterious quotient of the film. The accompanying caption read, “Royal by blood……Rebel by choice…Claiming what was always his!” Meanwhile, the motion poster is a 2-minute-long clip which is at once blood-churning and captivating.



The teaser opens in a dense forest with a piano in the middle of the woods. As the piano plays the tune of ‘Happy Birthday’ the silhouette of a man dressed in tattered clothes hums the tune. Heightening curiosities, the clip then cuts to a grand solitary palace. Prabhas is sitting on a regal throne smoking his cigar. As the clip concludes, the text “Horror is the new humour’ is scrawled across the screen. This suggests that the upcoming title will be a gripping horror-comedy.

Previously, director Maruthi Dasari expressed his excitement about collaborating with the ‘Baahubali’ star. He said, “The Raja Saab stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honour and exciting for me as a filmmaker. We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is sure to leave audiences amazed.”

The horror-comedy will hit theatres on April 10, 2025. TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla have produced the title under the banner of People Media Factory. Apart from Prabhas, ‘Raja Saab’ also stars Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.