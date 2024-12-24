Allu Arjun reaches police station over ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere tragedy

Hyderabad witnessed high drama on Tuesday as actor Allu Arjun appeared at the Chikkadpally police station for questioning about the tragic events during the premiere of his movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ on December 4.

The incident left a woman, Revathi, dead and her son, Sri Tej, injured, sparking widespread outrage.

The Telangana Police had issued a notice to the actor, requesting his cooperation in the investigation. “Your presence is essential to clarify the facts surrounding the incident and, if necessary, revisit the scene of the tragedy,” the notice stated.

The incident unfolded when Allu Arjun attended the film’s premiere at Sandhya Theatre. A massive crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, who waved to fans from his car’s sunroof.

In the ensuing chaos, Revathi lost her life, and her child sustained injuries. The actor was briefly arrested but released on bail after posting a ₹50,000 bond.

The tragedy has led to protests outside Allu Arjun’s residence, with demonstrators demanding justice for the victim’s family.

Security around the actor’s home has been tightened after an incident on December 22, where protestors vandalized property and clashed with security staff. Six individuals, reportedly members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee, were arrested but later released on bail.

Adding to the controversy, the producers of ‘Pushpa 2’, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, handed over a ₹50 lakh compensation cheque to Revathi’s family in the presence of Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

The cheque was received by Revathi’s husband, while their son continues to receive treatment at a local hospital.

The tragedy has also taken a political turn. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticized Allu Arjun in the state assembly, alleging that the actor disregarded safety concerns raised by the police, who had denied permission for the event. Allu Arjun, however, refuted the accusations, labeling them as “character assassination.”