Pushpa 2 trailer launch: Allu Arjun and Rashmika light up Patna!

The excitement for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has reached fever pitch as Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, beloved for their roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli, arrive in Patna for the grand trailer launch. Fans are buzzing with anticipation for the sequel to the blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

The trailer launch event is set to unfold today at the iconic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, a location chosen to emphasize the film’s massive pan-India appeal. Starting at 5 PM, the event will build up to the official trailer release at 6:03 PM, both in-person and across digital platforms.

Production house Mythri Movie Makers gave fans a sneak peek into the excitement, sharing on Instagram.

All eyes are on Allu Arjun, who recently made history as the first Telugu actor to win the National Film Award for Best Actor, thanks to his phenomenal performance in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Rashmika Mandanna, whose role as Srivalli captured hearts nationwide, will join him at the event, adding to the electrifying atmosphere.

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ promises a gripping continuation of its predecessor’s storyline. Alongside Arjun and Mandanna, the film stars Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, the film’s music is set to release under the T-Series label.

With its release slated for December 5, 2024, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is poised to break records yet again. As the countdown begins, Patna transforms into a hub of excitement.

Fans across the country are gearing up to witness the return of Pushpa Raj and Srivalli, characters who have left an indelible mark on audiences everywhere.

Stay tuned for the trailer launch and watch as the frenzy for ‘Pushpa 2’ continues to escalate!