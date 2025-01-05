Allu Arjun arrives at Chikkadpally police station as part of bail conditions

Actor Allu Arjun has complied with the conditions set by the Nampally Court in his bail order, arriving at the Chikkadpally Police Station on Sunday.

The actor had been granted bail in connection with the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre, where a woman lost her life and a child was seriously injured during the premiere of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ on December 4, 2024.

Allu Arjun’s visit to the police station is a part of the ongoing legal process following the incident, which garnered widespread media attention.

The actor is also expected to visit KIMS Hospital to meet the injured child, Sri Tej, who was hospitalized following the chaos that ensued when Allu Arjun waved to the crowd from the sunroof of his car during the ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere.

The actor had appeared before the Metropolitan Criminal Court at Nampally on January 4, Saturday, where he submitted the necessary sureties after being granted regular bail the day before.

His arrival at the court was accompanied by tight security, as he was escorted by police personnel. The media also gathered outside the court, capturing the moment as the actor arrived to fulfil the legal requirements.

Ashok Reddy, Allu Arjun’s lawyer, addressed the press following the court’s decision. He confirmed that the court had granted bail to the actor on the grounds that it was not a case of “culpable homicide not amounting to murder.”

He explained, “The conditions have been imposed that he (Allu Arjun) has to attend the police station. Bail has been granted… The court was convinced that this was not a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Therefore, the court granted bail.”

Reddy further stated that the actor was required to execute a bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties, which was a standard legal procedure.

He also mentioned that a quash petition, seeking to have the case dismissed, is still pending in the Telangana High Court. The next hearing for the petition is scheduled for January 21, 2025.

The tragic incident unfolded when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of ‘Pushpa 2’ at Sandhya Theatre.

The crowd, which had gathered to catch a glimpse of the popular actor, quickly became unruly as Allu Arjun waved to the fans from the sunroof of his car. In the ensuing chaos, a woman named Revathi tragically lost her life, while her child, Sri Tej, was severely injured.

The child, who had been on a ventilator for an extended period, showed signs of recovery reportedly on December 24, 2024, when he responded for the first time after 20 days.

Sri Tej’s father, Bhaskar, expressed his gratitude to Allu Arjun and the Telangana government for their support during this difficult time. “The child responded after 20 days. He is responding today. Allu Arjun and the Telangana government are supporting us,” Bhaskar shared.

In addition to his personal support, Allu Arjun’s family has extended financial help to the victim. His father, film producer Allu Aravind, has announced a contribution of Rs 2 crore to assist the family of the woman who lost her life in the incident.