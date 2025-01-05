Why Govinda rejected Chunnilal’s role in ‘Devdas’: Sunita Ahuja explains

In a recent interview, Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, shed light on why her husband turned down a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 hit ‘Devdas’.

Govinda was initially Bhansali’s first choice to play Chunnilal, the drunken companion of the protagonist Devdas. However, Sunita explained that Govinda, at the height of his career, couldn’t have accepted such a role.

“Why would he play Chunnilal? He was a very big star. Why would he play a second lead?” Sunita said. She further added, “It’s his choice. You can’t offer Chunnilal’s role to Govinda. I’m glad he didn’t do it. He was a top star during the ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000s. Why would you offer a role like that to him? He handled it very well; I wouldn’t have been as kind.”

At the time, Govinda was one of Bollywood’s most sought-after stars, known for his versatile acting and charismatic screen presence. Turning down the role of Chunnilal, a character often seen in a drunken stupor and playing second fiddle to the lead, was a bold move.

Govinda’s decision not to take on the role was one that Sunita fully supported, acknowledging that it was a matter of self-respect for her husband, who was already a top name in the industry.

The role of Chunnilal eventually went to veteran actor Jackie Shroff, who brought his own unique charm to the character. ‘Devdas’, based on the 1917 novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, tells the tragic tale of Devdas Mukherjee, a law graduate who spirals into alcoholism after his family rejects his love for his childhood friend, Parvati, played by Aishwarya Rai.

The film, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Kirron Kher, became a massive success, with its grand sets, beautiful music, and unforgettable performances.