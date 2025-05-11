Dhanush unveils intense look as ‘Deva’ in ‘Kuberaa’ poster—Film drops June 2025

Dhanush in Kubera: Marking 23 years of Dhanush’s powerful presence in Indian cinema, the makers of ‘Kuberaa’ have dropped a striking new poster—and fans can’t stop talking about it.

The poster reveals the actor in a raw, intense avatar as ‘Deva’, giving us a taste of what’s in store in this much-anticipated socio-drama.

In the freshly released visual, Dhanush is seen walking barefoot on a beach, clad in minimal, unassuming clothes. But it’s his steely expression that grabs attention—a face that seems weighed down by struggle, yet radiating strength and purpose.

23 years of a remarkable actor whose journey of hard work, passion, and dedication continues to inspire ✨@dhanushkraja is all set to win hearts as #DEVA in #SekharKammulasKuberaa More updates loading soon… Stay tuned! • Releasing worldwide on June 20, 2025.#Kuberaa pic.twitter.com/JaRKbnyWcO — Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (@SVCLLP) May 10, 2025

It’s a transformation that’s already getting fans and film buffs buzzing.

The makers shared the poster via social media on Saturday, with a heartfelt tribute to Dhanush’s journey in the film industry.

“23 years of a remarkable actor whose journey of hard work, passion, and dedication continues to inspire,” the post read. “@dhanushkraja is all set to win hearts as #DEVA in #SekharKammula’s ‘Kuberaa’.”

They also teased that more updates are coming soon. The film is locked in for a worldwide release on June 20, 2025.

Helmed by National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula, ‘Kuberaa’ is shaping up to be a compelling blend of intense drama and layered storytelling.

The project brings together a powerhouse cast, including Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.

Nagarjuna, who has a strong fan base across South India, is said to be playing a layered and pivotal role, though details are still under wraps. Rashmika’s character, meanwhile, reportedly portrays a woman yearning to break free from the limitations of a middle-class life—an emotional arc many may find relatable.

And Jim Sarbh steps in as a sharp and successful businessman, likely adding a touch of corporate flair to the story.

The film is being shot in both Tamil and Telugu, a move that expands its reach and appeal across audiences. Music is being composed by the ever-energetic Devi Sri Prasad.