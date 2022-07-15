‘It will happen soon’, announces Lalit Modi after sharing pics with Sushmita

Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen is making headlines after IPL chairman Lalit Modi announced his relationship with her on Thursday evening. He literally broke the internet with cozy holiday pictures of the two from Maldives and Sardinia, Italy.

Taking to social media, he shared a bunch of photographs and showered his love for the actress. Modi wrote; “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my # better-looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. Love does not mean marriage yet. But one day by god’s grace it will happen. Just announced that we are together.”

Soon after Lalit Modi shared pictures with Sushmita netizens are pouring memes. One fan reacted to the tweet, “Umeed kabhi nahi chodni chahiye (One should never lose hope).” Another one said, “It all started from here. Never give up attitude of Lalit Modi is commendable.” While one said, “Miracles do happen,” another one simply wrote, “I am mind blown.”

Another netizen wrote; “Two minutes silence for guys who spends 2-3 hours in the gym to look perfect!!

Back in 2013, Lalit Modi shared a tweet in which he wrote, “Okay I commit “@thesushmitasen: @LalitKModi you are too kind. However, promises are meant to be broken, commitments are honoured. Cheers love. Here is to 47.” Sushmita replied, “Gotcha 47,” to which Lalit replied, “Reply my SMS.”

Just a few months back, Sushmita announced a breakup with model Rohman Shawl. However, the two share a good bond as they have posted pictures with each other post-break-up. Rohman also joined her daughters in planning a surprise for her as she celebrated her 28th anniversary of winning the Miss Universe title.

Lalit was earlier married to Minal. The couple got married on 17 October 1991 in Mumbai. Minal passed away in December of 2018 because of cancer. Lalit shared this collage in 2020 on his marriage anniversary and captioned the picture, “It was exactly 30 years ago that we got married- missing her more than anything. life has completely turned upside down since she passed away. All i have is our beautiful memories R.I.P #minalmodi Love you forever.”