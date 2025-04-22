Sonu Nigam slams fake X (Twitter) accounts misusing his name, warns fans to stay alert

Singer Sonu Nigam isn’t holding back anymore, as the acclaimed playback artist, known for his soulful hits and powerful stage presence, recently took to Instagram with a stern warning for fans: ‘he hasn’t been on Twitter for nearly a decade’, so if you’re seeing posts under his name—especially controversial ones—it’s definitely not him.

In a strongly worded post shared on Monday, Sonu expressed serious concern over the increasing number of fake profiles misrepresenting him online.

With a calm but clear tone, he urged fans to “block and report” any suspicious accounts pretending to be him or sending messages in his name.

“If you come across any suspicious or fake messages under my name, it would be great if you could report or block the account,” he wrote in his Instagram story.

The singer made it clear that ‘neither he nor anyone from his team’ is sliding into DMs or reaching out for any reason whatsoever. So, if someone suddenly claims they’re from “Sonu Nigam’s management,” it’s probably a scam—and a potentially dangerous one.

What makes this issue more concerning is the misuse of his identity on Twitter/X, and Sonu Nigam revealed that he has ‘not been active on the platform for over eight years.’ Yet, multiple accounts continue to operate under his name, some even verified, spreading messages that could spark controversy.

“A few accounts that people may believe to be mine are actually being run by someone else, often posting controversial things under my name,” he pointed out.

This isn’t the first time the “Kal Ho Naa Ho” singer has raised red flags about impersonation. Earlier this year, he called out a verified account named “Sonu Nigam Singh,” blasting it for misleading the public and risking his reputation. He even suggested that such fake posts could pose a ‘real threat’ to his and his family’s safety.

“Can you imagine a single controversial post from this fake account could put me or my family’s life in danger?” he had written.