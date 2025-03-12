Stranger Things Season 5: Release dates, new cast & final episode titles leaked!

The end is near for one of Netflix’s biggest hits—’Stranger Things’. After years of Demogorgons, secret labs, and the eerie Upside Down, the show’s fifth and final season is set to land in 2025. And let’s be honest, after that ‘wild’ Season 4 finale, fans are desperate for answers through ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5.

So, what’s in store? Here’s everything we know so far.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 is expected to be split into two parts, just like its predecessor. According to leaks, the first six episodes will premiere on October 10, 2025, with the final two episodes dropping later on November 27, 2025. That’s right—Netflix is making us wait even longer to see how it all ends.

The Duffer Brothers have promised big reveals, mind-blowing twists, and ‘new’ faces joining the chaos in Hawkins.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 episode titles

One of the most exciting leaks? The ‘Stranger Things 5’ episode titles—though one remains a mystery. Here’s what’s been revealed:

1. The Crawl

2. The Vanishing of… (redacted!)

3. The Turnbow Trap

4. Sorcerer

5. Shock Jock

6. Escape from Camazotz

7. The Bridge

8. The Rightside Up

That last title? A potential ‘Upside Down’ flip? Fans have plenty of theories!

As expected, our favorite cast members are back, but they won’t be alone. Season 5 will introduce some fresh faces, including Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux.

And in a ‘major’ casting win, Linda Hamilton—yes, the ‘Terminator’ legend—is joining the show in an undisclosed role. She teased her excitement at Netflix’s Tudum event, calling it a dream project as both a fan and an actress.

The Duffer Brothers have been plotting this finale for years. They even created an entire document mapping out the mysteries of the Upside Down, and now, those secrets will finally be revealed.

With ‘Stranger Things’ closing out after nearly a decade, fans are bracing themselves for an emotional ride. Will Hawkins survive? Who will make it out alive? And what’s really waiting on the other side of that final portal?

We’ll find out soon enough. Until then, let the theories begin!