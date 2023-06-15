Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor signs with YRF talent. On 15 June, YRF Talent posted on Instagram with a caption, “Welcoming Bollywood star @sonamkapoor to the YRF Talent Family! We can’t wait to make #EverydayPhenomenal with you!”

According to the reports, the actor will start with two projects. The details of the projects are currently under wraps. In 2020, she took a career hiatus to focus to her family.

YRF Talent will work closely with her to “craft a disruptive brand identity, which stands for all things cool — from the choice of her films, to her natural synergy with the biggest global fashion and luxury brands, to her life choices as an independent-minded working mother.”

Sonam made her acting debut in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Saawariya” (2007) and since then she is praised by the audience for the movies like “Aisha” (2010), “Raanjhanaa” (2013), “Khoobsurat” (2014), “Neerja” (2016), “Veere Di Wedding” (2018) and “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” (2019).

Yash Raj Films Talent is also managing some young actors like Ahaan Panday and Sharvari, two fresh faces touted to be the future stars of India. Sonam Kapoor is the first actress that YRF hasn’t launched.

It has also managed actors like Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.