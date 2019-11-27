The first look poster of Sonam Bajwa and Parmish Verma starrer Punjabi film Jinde Meriye has been released.

Sonam Bajwa shared the first look poster on her official Instagram account and wrote, “Presenting the first look of my upcoming romantic film ‘Jinde Meriye’”

In the poster, Sonam Bajwa and Parmish features on the sides, while in the center drop, both are seen looking into each other’s eyes.

Sonam and Parmish are reuniting after Singham. Their chemistry in the last outing was appreciated much by fans who have been waiting ever since for their collaboration.

Parmish has been updating his fans about the whereabouts of the film, ever since it began filming.

He had earlier shared a video on Instagram about his experience of working with Sonam.

“It’s been crazy few days working day and night finishing up on #Singham’s Second Schedule with #SonamBajwa who’s an amazing artist to work with. Really Excited for the movie and the Music that we’ve worked very Hard for also #DilDiyanGallan’s Teaser will be out on Tuesday…and There’s 1 more Big Surprise that I’ll be sharing with you Guys. Very Soon ! he had written alongside the video clip.

Along with Parmish and Sonam, the film also features Hobby Dhaliwal, Anita Devgn, Hardeep Gill, Malkeet Rauni and Ravinder Mand.

Jinde Meriye has been directed by Pankaj Batra who is known for films like Sajjan Singh Rangroot starring Diljit Dosanjh.

The film will release on 24th January 2020.