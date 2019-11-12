Film exhibition chain, PVR Cinemas launched a 12-screen Superplex at Vegas Mall in Dwarka, Delhi.

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of the star-cast of the upcoming Bollywood film Marjaavaan.

Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh were present on the occasion.

With a seating capacity of 1,833 audiences, Vegas Mall will be PVR’S biggest property spread across an area of 70,000 sq.ft.

Overwhelmed with the launch, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd. said, “It is extremely gratifying to introduce another advanced and luxurious cinema concept for our patrons in Delhi. Out of home entertainment has been an important part of the Indian entertainment business, and it is our responsibility to continue to offer enhanced experiences to our customers. I want to thank our partners and patrons for their constant support, which instills in us the confidence to keep exploring and pushing our boundaries, setting new benchmarks in the industry.”

PVR is the largest film exhibition company in India and has a total screen count of 821 screens at 172 properties in 70 cities (India and Sri Lanka).