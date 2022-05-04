Amid breakup rumors, Sidharth & Kiara attend Arpita Khan’s Eid bash

Arpita Khan’s Eid bash: Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had been gaining a lot of attention over their alleged split. But as the two were spotted together at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid party on Tuesday night it seems like everything is fine among them. The two posed separately for the paparazzi upon their arrival but went inside the venue together. The two have been in a relationship for a few years and were rumored to have parted ways recently.

For a while now, Kiara has been busy promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actress had been grabbing eyeballs as many claimed that she still looked happy and the post-breakup face was even better. But all the rumors have now been quashed as the duo arrived for the bash.

As most know, Salman Khan hosts an Eid bash every year. This time, the venue had been changed as he let his sister Arpita Khan Sharma take the charge. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, and many others were there.

While Sidharth arrived in a black kurta pajama for the bash, Kiara was in a white and grey top and pants paired with a long shrug. A video from the bash shows the Shershaah actors upon their arrival. After they posed for the photographers, Sidharth joined Kiara to lead her to the party.

This is for the first time that Sidharth and Kiara have attended any event together ever since the news circulated in the media about their separation, leaving their fans elated.