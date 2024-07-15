Bollywood stars congratulate Carlos Alcaraz on Wimbledon victory

Carlos Alcaraz bagged impressive victory at Wimbledon and has sparked a wave of congratulations from fans and celebrities alike. The Spanish tennis sensation clinched his second consecutive title, triumphing over Novak Djokovic with a decisive score of 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). Following this remarkable achievement, stars from Bollywood took to social media to share their excitement and admiration.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra was quick to express his joy on Instagram, posting a picture of Alcaraz and writing, “What a game! Congratulations, @carlitosalcarazz, on winning the Gentlemen’s Singles finale for the second year in a row at Wimbledon. Watching you play live this season and witnessing your exceptional skill was an absolute delight! You truly deserve this moment!” His enthusiasm reflected the admiration many have for the young athlete.

Kartik Aaryan, who also caught the match, shared a video of Alcaraz’s performance on his Instagram story, exclaiming, “What a Win. Pure Class. Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz.” The excitement surrounding Alcaraz’s victory resonated deeply with fans across various platforms.

Kareena Kapoor Khan joined in the celebration, re-sharing Wimbledon’s post with a simple yet impactful message: “Oh you GOAT.” This affectionate nod to Alcaraz underscores the widespread recognition of his talent and hard work.

In the final match, Alcaraz displayed remarkable skill and confidence right from the start. He dominated the first set, breaking Djokovic twice and wrapping it up in just 41 minutes. The second set mirrored the first, with Alcaraz continuing to overpower his opponent, leaving Djokovic struggling to find his footing.

The third set saw Djokovic attempt a resurgence, pushing the match into a tiebreak. However, Alcaraz remained composed under pressure, ultimately sealing the victory with a 7-4 tiebreak win. His straight-sets victory not only highlights his incredible talent but also cements his status as one of tennis’s brightest stars.

As the dust settles on this thrilling final, the accolades continue to pour in for Carlos Alcaraz, marking a significant moment in sports history. His journey has just begun, and fans and celebrities alike eagerly await what the future holds for this phenomenal athlete.