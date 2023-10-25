Diljit Dosanjh and Sia Collab on New Track ‘Hass Hass’

Diljit Dosanjh and Australian pop singer Sia have joined forces for a surprise new track, ‘Hass Hass,’ set to be released on October 26. Diljit made the exciting announcement via Instagram Stories, praising Sia as the “one and only Queen.” He described ‘Hass Hass’ as a brand-new tune.

Sia, too, shared the same album artwork, featuring both artists in their distinct styles.

Diljit expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with Sia, saying, “Creating ‘Hass Hass’ with Sia has been an unforgettable journey. This collaboration is exceptionally special as Sia has ventured into singing in Punjabi. She is effortlessly incredible. This song is all about spreading happiness and positivity, and we hope it touches the hearts of people worldwide.”

Sia is known for her global chart-toppers such as “Cheap Thrills,” “Unstoppable,” and “Chandelier.”

On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh has gained popularity with songs like ‘Proper Patola,’ ‘Do You Know,’ and ‘Patiala Peg,’ among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films.

In the past year, Diljit has performed at major venues in the US, UK, and Canada, setting records as the first Indian artist to perform and sell out iconic arenas. He has also ventured into Bollywood, appearing in films like ‘Phillauri,’ ‘Soorma,’ ‘Welcome To New York,’ ‘Arjun Patiala,’ ‘Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari,’ and ‘Good Newwz,’ among others. He is set to star alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in ‘The Crew.’

Diljit also has a Punjabi movie, ‘Ranna Ch Dhanna,’ alongside Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill in the pipeline. Additionally, he will be seen in ‘Chamkila,’ directed by acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Parineeti Chopra.

