Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra’s chemistry in ‘Mufasa’ BTS: “Apun ke karname kam hai kya?”

Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra are all ready to bring their impeccable comic timing to the big screen once again, this time voicing the iconic duo, Timon and Pumbaa, in the Hindi version of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’.

Known for their effortless humor and chemistry, the two actors will steal the show with their lively banter and hilarious antics in the upcoming film.

This marks their return to the beloved ‘Lion King’ universe, following their successful performance in 2019’s ‘The Lion King’.

The behind-the-scenes video shared by the duo offers a glimpse into the fun-filled process of bringing Timon and Pumbaa’s witty camaraderie to life. Fans can expect the same infectious energy and comedic magic that made the characters so memorable in the original films.

In ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, the spotlight shifts to the legendary rise of Mufasa, offering fans a deeper look into the backstory of one of cinema’s most iconic kings. The movie promises to be a visual spectacle, and what makes it even more special is the addition of Shah Rukh Khan, whose voice will bring the magic of the film to life in India.

Scheduled for release on December 20, 2024, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English, ensuring that audiences across the country can enjoy this cinematic masterpiece. The film is a prequel and sequel to the 2019 ‘Lion King’ remake, continuing the story of Simba’s legacy with stunning photorealistic animation.

Directed by Barry Jenkins and produced by Walt Disney Pictures, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ will feature an ensemble cast that includes Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter reprising their roles. The film also introduces new voices, including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Thandiwe Newton, and Mads Mikkelsen, adding fresh talent to the beloved franchise.