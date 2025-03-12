‘Mufasa’ on OTT: Here’s how you can catch the roaring saga

The prequel as well as the sequel to the 2019 ‘The Lion King’ hit theatres on December 20. ‘Moonlight’ director Barry Jenkins has helmed the title. Now, fans can finally catch the visually stunning ‘Mufasa’ on the small screen. The story of the formation and ultimately broken bond of brotherhood between Mufasa and Scar is going to release on OTT. Jenkins’ film is releasing on JioHotstar on March 26.

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ tells the story of an orphaned cub’s rise to power to become the beloved Lion King. The film reveals how Mufasa develops a strong bond with Taka, the sympathetic cub of the royal bloodline. It chronicles how he becomes a part of Taka’s family as the duo embark on several adventures and the fight against Kairos, an adversary. The film answers how Taka becomes Scar, the chief antagonist and eventually kills Mufasa in ‘The Lion King.’

Taking to social media, Disney+ made the announcement. Sharing the poster, they wrote, “It’s time to experience the legend of Mufasa. #Mufasa: The Lion King, coming to @disneyplus on March 26!”

Directed by the Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins and written by Jeff Nathanson, the film is a prequel to Jon Favreau’s 2019 blockbuster live-action remake of the original animated film, ‘The Lion King.’ In the film, Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. voice the characters of young Mufasa and Scar. While Beyoncé reprises voicing Nala, her daughter Blue Ivy Carter lends her voice to Kiara. Meanwhile, other new cast members include Tiffany Boone as Sarabi and Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki. Additonally, Preston Nyman voices Zazu while Mads Mikkelsen voices Kiros, the antagonist.

Notably, the film racked up $709 million worldwide upon its theatrical release, emerging as a box office hit.