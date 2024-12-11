Shah Rukh reveals BTS secrets of dubbing with sons Aryan and AbRam

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is sharing the spotlight with his sons, Aryan and AbRam, in Disney’s highly anticipated film, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’.

As the film gears up for its December 20 release in English, Hindi, and Tamil, SRK opened up about the special experience of working alongside his children.

In a nostalgic video shared by Disney, SRK reflected on the journey, revealing how deeply involved the entire family was in the project. His youngest son, AbRam, made a special effort to master his lines. “AbRam worked really hard to memorize his 20-25 Hindi lines,” Shah Rukh shared. “He practiced with his sister, Suhana. It became a family effort.”

SRK also highlighted the evolving dynamics of voice dubbing over the years. He compared Aryan’s experience working on ‘The Incredibles’ years ago with AbRam’s current stint in ‘Mufasa’.

“When Aryan dubbed for ‘The Incredibles’, Hindi was more widely spoken, so it was slightly easier. But today, English is more common, so AbRam had to put in extra effort,” he explained.

Despite the challenges, Shah Rukh praised both Aryan and AbRam for their dedication and patience, qualities he found impressive at their young ages.

In ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, Shah Rukh voices the legendary Mufasa, with Aryan lending his voice to Simba and AbRam portraying a young Mufasa. The cast also features talents like Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, and Meiyang Chang as Taka.

For Shah Rukh, working with Aryan and AbRam brought both pride and nostalgia. “When Aryan and I dubbed together, it felt surreal. Now, seeing AbRam prepare for his part with so much focus and enthusiasm is heartwarming,” he said.

Mark your calendars for December 20 to witness this heartwarming family collaboration on the big screen!