Ayushmann Khurrana delights in ‘MJ the Musical’ on broadway

Bollywood heartthrob Ayushmann Khurrana took a delightful trip down memory lane as he caught a performance of ‘MJ the Musical’ in the bustling streets of New York City. Sharing a snapshot from outside the theater on his Instagram Stories, Ayushmann couldn’t contain his excitement at being part of the audience for this Broadway homage to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Reflecting on his journey from grooving to MJ’s beats as a kid to experiencing the magic of his music live on stage, Ayushmann penned, “From dancing to MJ’s tunes as a kid to witnessing his musical live, this night at @mjthemusical at Broadway in NYC was pure nostalgia.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Adding another star-studded event to his New York itinerary, Ayushmann graced the Time 100 Gala, rubbing shoulders with global luminaries like Dua Lipa, Uma Thurman, and Dev Patel. This isn’t Ayushmann’s first rodeo with TIME Magazine; he’s been lauded twice before. In 2023, he clinched the prestigious TIME100 Impact Award, standing out as the sole Indian recipient. And back in 2020, he secured a spot among TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in the World, a testament to his multifaceted talent and global appeal.

Steering the conversation towards his flourishing career, Ayushmann’s journey from ‘Vicky Donor’ to global acclaim has been nothing short of spectacular. Besides his acting prowess, he has carved a niche in the music industry, belting out chart-toppers like ‘Pani Da Rang’ and ‘Saadi Gali Aaja’. Now, with a global record deal inked with Warner Music India, Ayushmann’s melodic offerings are set to resonate with an even wider audience. His latest track, ‘Akh Da Taara’, marks the beginning of an exciting collaboration with Warner Music India, promising more musical delights in the pipeline.

Wrapping up his NYC escapade, Ayushmann’s silver screen charm shone brightly in ‘Dream Girl 2’, alongside talents like Ananya Panday and Annu Kapoor, garnering praise from audiences far and wide. With each project, Ayushmann Khurrana continues to enchant, leaving an indelible mark on both the Indian and global entertainment landscapes.