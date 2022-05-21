Shreya dhanwanthary recieves a bouquet from co-actor Dia Mirza for her performance in ‘Gray’

The multi-talented Shreya Dhanwanthary, the Scam 1992 overnight sensation is back with a bang in the limelight as she attends the screening of her short film ‘Gray’ that was released on May 20 on an OTT platform.

The lead pair, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Dia Mirza share quite a strong and precious bond and it was very evident at the event last evening where the other actors of the film were also present.

Shreya Dhanwanthary, who has been a huge fan of actor Dia Mirza was overwhelmed with her behavior last night. She received a gift from her friend co-actor as a token of appreciation for her marvelous performance in Gray. Shreya received a beautiful bouquet. She took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with the bouquet and wrote, “Dia Mirza gifted this to me and I proceeded to carry this with me for the rest of my night!!! Thank youu so so much”.

Shreya and Dia share a great bond themselves. Shreya being the crazy fan of her co-actor built a great a rapo with her on the sets of Gray. Amidst the shooting schedules, Shreya and Dia were often seeing vibing with each other, particularly when Shreya used to sing Dia Mirza’s popular song “Zara Zara”.

Dia Mirza, too, took to her Instagram account and expressed how she was taken aback by Shreya’s performance and how she believes that Shreya is a box of talent. The actress posted a story with Shreya and wrote along with it, “This girl is tall in more ways than one, Watch her shine in Gray”. Clearly, Dia Mirza adores Shreya and shares a very precious bond with her.

From co-actors to friends who admire each other and pull each other’s legs, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Dia Mirza finally celebrated the release of their short film yesterday which has released on an OTT platform.

Now with one release down, Shreya Dhanwanthary’s upcoming projects are being awaited. The actress is currently working on Mumbai Diaries 2, and will soon gear up for her further releases such as R Balki’s Chup and Adbhut along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and many others in the bag.