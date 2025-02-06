Next, Please: Jim Sarbh explores love in the age of virtual reality

Actor Jim Sarbh is ready to captivate audiences with his upcoming film ‘Next, Please’, which delves into the complexities of modern relationships through a virtual reality (VR) lens.

The film, directed by Rishav Kapoor, introduces a fresh perspective on romance, highlighting the fine line between authenticity and illusion in today’s tech-driven world.

In ‘Next, Please’, Sarbh plays the role of an eccentric bar owner, while Shreya Dhanwanthary portrays Arpita, a woman disillusioned with love. The plot takes audiences on a journey where technology shapes intimate connections in ways that challenge traditional notions of romance.

Arpita, a cynical woman who hardened by the trials of love, signs up for a VR-powered dating experience. This experience transports her to a prohibition-era Mumbai speakeasy, where she connects with Vinay, a man equally skeptical about the idea of love.

However, when Arpita breaks the cardinal rule of the VR experience by removing her headset, she faces an unsettling reality that shakes her understanding of their connection.

Sarbh, reflecting on his role, shared, “The idea of love through VR is not just fascinating, it’s a bit unsettling too. It speaks to how technology has started to shape our most intimate connections, often blurring the line between what’s real and what’s not.”

He goes on to explain how the concept of a VR dating bar intrigued him, describing it as “old-school romance in a new, unpredictable form,” filled with rawness and authenticity in a way that’s rarely associated with technology.

Director Rishav Kapoor elaborates on the film’s central theme, noting, “Modern conveniences have corrupted modern love.” He emphasizes the struggle for authenticity in a world where love is increasingly mediated through digital platforms like social media and virtual reality.

In ‘Next, Please’, two individuals who pride themselves on being ‘real’ find themselves grappling with the challenge of forging genuine connections in a world where reality itself feels elusive.

Chaitanya Tamhane, the writer and producer, adds that the film explores the evolution of modern romance in an era where virtual experiences blur human connections. “Is technology bringing us closer, or are we losing ourselves in digital illusions?” Tamhane poses.

Shreya Dhanwanthary also expressed her thoughts on the film’s exploration of modern dating. “Dating anyway right now is kinda hard,” she admits, acknowledging the rapid pace at which technology is changing how people approach love and connection.

“It’s surreal to see the way that we as a race are finding ourselves quite ill-equipped to match with the strides that technology is making,” she reflects.