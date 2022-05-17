Shreya Dhanwanthary kickstarts Mumbai Diaries 2 shoot

The multi-talented actor with a bubbly personality, Shreya Dhanwanthary after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming big-ticket film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, ‘Adbhut’ has set off to the sets of Mumbai Diaries season 2.

The actress has rejoined with the cast and crew for the sequel to one of the most anticipated OTT series.

Shreya Dhanwanthary, a digital sensation with a number of projects in the go, is currently juggling between shoots.

The actress, who shot to fame after giving an amazing performance as a righteous journalist in Scam 1992, has begun filming Mumbai Diaries 2.

Shreya’s portrayal in Mumbai Diaries was also that of a fearless journalist, for which she was not only adored but also praised critically.

Shreya Dhanwanthary took to Instagram to share a nice selfie of herself with the caption ‘Awrirte Mumbai Diaries Season 2! Vamos!’, confirming that she has begun filming season 2 of

Mumbai Diaries. As the actress’s first day of shooting approaches, the countdown for the show’s upcoming OTT release begins.

The actress, who was last seen in Loop Lapeta, just completed Adbhut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor had stated that she had been given the opportunity to creatively develop herself.

Shreya has consistently given her all in every part she has portrayed to date.

With R Balki’s Chup, Adbhut, and Mumbai Diaries 2 in the pipeline, Shreya Dhanwanthary has a slew of big-ticket releases ahead of her that are keeping fans on the edge of their seats.