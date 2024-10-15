Shoojit Sircar reflects on Satyajit Ray’s influence in his films

National award-winning director Shoojit Sircar has consistently made a mark in Indian cinema with his exceptional storytelling and innovative films. Renowned for his keen eye for detail and authentic narratives, Sircar cites legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray as a profound influence on his work, referring to him as his “guru.”

At a recent panel discussion at the International Film Festival, Shoojit Sircar shared insights about how Ray’s cinematic legacy has shaped his filmmaking journey. “Satyajit Ray has been my guru, and his films continue to impact my life and my own films,” he said.

His admiration for Ray is evident, as he believes that many of his creative decisions come from Ray’s storytelling style. Sircar reminisced about the challenges of accessing international and classic films during his formative years.

“Back in the day, films by great directors like Oliver Stone, Fellini, and Buñuel didn’t receive widespread distribution. For instance, if a Ray film was screening in Mumbai, it would often be limited to just one theater. Growing up in Delhi, I had only one venue to watch such films,” he recalled.

Despite the hurdles, Sircar’s passion for diverse cinema flourished, fostering a deep appreciation for global filmmaking. He acknowledges that the landscape has changed dramatically, making it easier for filmmakers today to showcase their work across numerous platforms.

Currently, Sircar is preparing for his upcoming, untitled project, a slice-of-life drama featuring the talented Abhishek Bachchan. This film is going to hit theaters by the end of November, promising to deliver the emotional depth and authenticity that Sircar is popular for.

His journey in film began in 2005 with the romantic war drama ‘Yahaan,’ but it was the 2012 release of ‘Vicky Donor’ that truly catapulted him into the spotlight. The film, a unique social romantic comedy addressing sensitive topics, garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success, earning him the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.