Madhu Chopra and daughter Priyanka lead the charge for regional cinema

Madhu Chopra, the mother of global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas and mother-in-law to Nick Jonas, has recently shared her thoughts on the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, particularly the rise of regional films. In a candid conversation, she reflected on how Bollywood has traditionally dominated the industry, but acknowledged the growing influence and popularity of South Indian films like “Kantara” and “KGF.”

Chopra expressed her long-standing appreciation for regional cinema, noting, “I used to watch regional films that had some beautiful stories. Malayalam and Bengali films had some beautiful narratives.”

She emphasized the importance of bringing these stories to a wider audience, stating, “There is a bit of mainstream people who don’t get to see it, so we said, we have to give these people an opportunity.”

Madhu Chopra’s foray into regional films aims to nurture new talent. “Every film of ours will be a debut,” she explained, highlighting her commitment to working with debut screenwriters, directors, and actors.

In addition to her film ventures, Chopra’s personal journey is equally compelling. A trained ENT specialist from the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune, she dedicated many years to serving in the armed forces.

However, she chose to pivot her career to support her daughter Priyanka’s burgeoning career in the entertainment industry. This transition led her to the film world, where she made her producing debut in 2016 with the Marathi film “Ventilator.” This poignant family drama, which revolves around a joint family facing a crisis before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, resonated well with audiences and performed admirably at the box office.

Together with Priyanka, Madhu Chopra established Purple Pebble Pictures, a production company focused on producing small-budget films that highlight emerging talent. Their first project, the mobile series “It’s My City,” had good reception, earning three National Film Awards in 2016.

The company continued its success with the Marathi film “Paani,” which won the National Film Award for Best Film in the Environment Conservation/Preservation category in 2019 and is going to release in theaters soon. Additionally, they produced the biographical film “The Sky Is Pink,” which received three Filmfare Awards, solidifying their presence in the film industry.