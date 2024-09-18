TWICE’s Tzuyu becomes 2nd highest-charting female K-pop soloist on Album Sales Chart

Girl group TWICE’s Tzuyu makes it to the Billboard 200 chart as a soloist! On September 17, Billboard announced that Tzuyu’s solo EP ‘abouTZU’ debuted at No. 19 on the Top 200 Albums chart. The list tracks the most popular albums in the United States. Additionally, Tzuyu’s album ‘abouTZU’ debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart. It also clinched the No. 2 spot on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart. Moreover, Tzuyu is now the second female K-pop soloist to reach the top 2 of Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.

Flaunting her impressive debut, Tzuyu becomes the third female K-pop solo artist to make it to the top 100 of the Billboard 200. With her debut, she joins her fellow bandmates Nayeon and Jihyo. They peaked the chart at No. 7 and No. 14 on the chart with their solo stints, respectively. Additionally, her album debuted at the top spot of Billboard’s World Albums chart. It also grabbed the No. 2 spot on both the Top Album Sales and the Top Current Album Sales charts. This makes it the second highest-selling album of the week in the United States.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 쯔위 (TZUYU) (@thinkaboutzu)



Adding another achievement to her wall of fame, Tzuyu is now the second female K-pop soloist to reach the top 2 of Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. The first to do so is her TWICE bandmate Nayeon. Nayeon led the chart with her solo debut mini-album IM NAYEON as well as her second mini-album NA. Keeping her achievement streak up, abouTZU debuted at No. 4 on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart. The feat makes TWICE’s Tzuyu the first female K-pop soloist ever to make it to the top 5 of the prestigious chart. Meanwhile, the K-pop songstress’ title track ‘Run Away’ entered the Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart at No. 6 this week. Moreover, Tzuyu also debuted at No. 15 on Billboard’s Artist 100.

Tzuyu released her maiden solo album on September 6 along with the music video of the lead track ‘Run Away.’ The album comprises six tracks including the title track ‘Run Away.’ The other tracks of the album are- ‘Heartbreak in Heaven’ ft. BTOB’s Peniel, ‘One Love,’ ‘Fly,’ ‘Losing Sleep,’ and ‘Lazy Baby.’