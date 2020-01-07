The official trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara is out.

Based on the migration of 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 from Jammu and Kashmir, the film tells the story of the political climate of the time through a couple’s narrative.

It also is a debut film for both its leads, Shanti Dhar who will be seen portraying the role of Sadia and Aadil Khan will be essaying the role of Shiv Kumar Dhar in the film.

The trailer opens with the conflict and old footage depicting real-life incidents, as claimed in the trailer, that took place in 1990.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared the trailer of the film on social media through his production house’s Twitter handle.

Tweeting about it, he wrote, “1990, Kashmir – an entire community was made homeless. 30 years later, they still can’t return to their homes. Watch as the story of the Kashmiri Pandits finally comes to light #Shikara trailer out today at 1 pm.”

The makers of Shikara also shared the trailer on video streaming site, YouTube with a synopsis that read, “Shikara is the story of resilience in the face of insurmountable odds. It’s also the story of a love that remains unextinguished through 30 years of exile. A timeless love story in the worst of times.”

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is returning to the director’s chair after a very long time with Shikara and fans will have to wait and see what the National Award winner will bring to the table.

Earlier on Tuesday, the makers had revealed the first look poster of the film featuring the lead pair.

Trailer arrives today [7 Jan 2020] at 1 pm… First look poster of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s #Shikara… Produced by Vinod Chopra Films… Presented by Fox Star Studios… 7 Feb 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/RT3tm1tlWm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2020

Directed, edited and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra in association with Fox Star Studios, Shikara is set to hit the theatres on 7th February 2020.