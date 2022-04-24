Shetty’s collaborating in a cop series ‘Indian Police Force’

A few days back, Rohit Shetty announced that he’s bringing his much-loved cop drama to the OTT platform with the same action-packed sequences. For his digital debut, Rohit Shetty has collaborated with actor Siddharth Malhotra who will lead the drama series ‘Indian Police Force’ and now Shilpa Shetty is all set to make her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian in this series.

Apart from her OTT debut, what makes the Indian Police Force interesting is that Shilpa Shetty’s role will mark the first female police officer in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

Shilpa shared a picture of her in a cop Avatar with a gun to break the news. She wrote, “Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe!”

Taking to the Instagram, ‘Sooryavanshi’ director also shared the first look of Shilpa, who looked stunning in the all-black attire with the bulletproof vest reading ‘police’, as she’s holding a gun and in between a high octane fighting sequence.

Sharing this new look, he wrote, “WELCOME TO THE SQUAD SHILPA! Get ready for Gun Battles, Hand to Hand Combats, High-speed chases, and YES! Flying Cars…INDIAN POLICE FORCE #FilmingNow.”

The eight-episode series will be jointly directed by Rohit Shetty and his Chief Assistant Director Sushwanth Prakash.