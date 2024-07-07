Justin Bieber lights up Ambani-Merchant sangeet in Mumbai

Justin Bieber delighted fans in India with his electrifying performance at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. The international sensation shared glimpses of his memorable trip on Instagram, from behind-the-scenes rehearsals to candid moments with the couple.

During his brief stay, Bieber was seen bonding with Anant Ambani and his soon-to-be wife Radhika, capturing hearts with their joyful photos together. The singer also mingled with other notable guests, including Shehnaaz Gill, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Anand Piramal, creating a buzz on social media.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Arriving early on the day of the event, Justin Bieber wasted no time in setting the stage on fire with his chart-topping hits like ‘Baby’, ‘Love Yourself’, ‘Peaches’, and ‘Sorry’. His departure from Mumbai shortly after the performance marked the end of his whirlwind visit, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his next return to the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

The Ambani-Merchant celebrations have been a lavish affair, filled with traditional rituals and cultural splendor. The sangeet ceremony served as a precursor to the upcoming wedding festivities scheduled for July 12 and 13, promising more moments of joy and tradition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Justin Bieber’s presence added an international flair to the celebrations, with his admiration for Indian customs evident in his social media updates. As the countdown to the wedding continues, the Ambani and Merchant families are embracing every moment of this joyous occasion, with the sangeet serving as a vibrant celebration of love and unity.

Stay tuned as the Ambani-Merchant wedding continues to unfold, promising more unforgettable moments and star-studded encounters in the days to come.