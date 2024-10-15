Shawn Mendes on how therapy helped him through tough times

Shawn Mendes is embracing a new chapter in his life, feeling more comfortable in his own skin as he reflects on the journey of growing up. In a candid conversation with fellow musician John Mayer, Mendes opened up about his recent hiatus, his upcoming album titled “Shawn,” and the personal growth he has experienced along the way.

At just 25 years old, Mendes revealed that the process of creating his latest album has been a transformative experience for him. He expressed that this project has allowed him to reconnect with himself in a way that no other album has done before. “It’s already given me more than any of my albums by so much, and I haven’t even shown anyone,” he told Mayer, who is 46 and has his own share of life experiences.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

Mendes emphasized that this journey of self-discovery has brought humor into his life. He no longer feels the pressure of stepping into the persona of “Shawn Mendes” each day; instead, he wakes up feeling more authentic and grounded. “I think within finding yourself, there’s humor. There’s not taking myself so seriously,” he explained.

During their discussion, Mayer raised an interesting point about the nature of self-discovery, asking Mendes whether the insights he gains along the way are permanent or fleeting.

Mendes responded thoughtfully, acknowledging that while he’s open to letting certain aspects of himself fade away, he also holds onto others, influenced by his therapeutic journey. “Because of therapy, the newest part of myself I like the most is that I’m not as extreme anymore,” he noted.

The conversation took a deeper turn as Mendes confronted the realities of aging. Mayer commented on how the experience of aging is subjective and varies from person to person. Mendes reflected on the feelings that arise from significant life events, such as breakups.

He shared a humorous perspective, recalling how, after his first breakup, he felt like he had gained all the wisdom in the world. Mendes and singer Camila Cabello had a highly publicized relationship that began in 2019, but after a few ups and downs, they ultimately parted ways in 2023.

When asked about the source of his improved well-being, Mendes highlighted two crucial factors: therapy and the ability to not take himself too seriously. “If someone was like, ‘What do you think the number one reason for you feeling generally better these days is?’ I’d probably first answer therapy, and secondly, just taking myself less seriously,” he said.

Mayer offered reassurance, suggesting that Mendes’s struggles and growth are part of the natural process of maturing. “Everything that you’ve wrestled with just seems to be the natural progression of figuring out getting older,” Mayer explained.

He noted that Mendes’s sensitivity can sometimes amplify the weight of challenges, but he also celebrated Mendes’s ability to channel these experiences into his music, making the forthcoming album even more exciting.