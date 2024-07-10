Shakira to perform live at Copa America final in Miami

Global sensation Shakira is set to captivate audiences at the Copa America final this Sunday, marking her debut performance at this historic soccer tournament. Known for hits like ‘Hips Don’t Lie’, Shakira will take the stage during halftime at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, expected to draw a crowd of 54,000 enthusiastic fans.

President of CONMEBOL, Alejandro Dominguez, expressed excitement about Shakira’s participation, calling her an extraordinary South American star whose music resonates worldwide. He highlighted how her performance will underscore the tournament’s theme of healthy passion and unity through sports.

This isn’t Shakira’s first foray into the realm of global sports events. Notably, she made waves with her official theme song ‘Waka Waka’ for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. It was a track that became a global anthem of celebration and unity.

Shakira, whose musical journey began at just 13 years old with Sony Music Colombia, has evolved into a musical powerhouse. People celebrate her for her versatility and cross-cultural appeal. Her breakthrough into the English-language market with ‘Laundry Service’ in 2001 solidified her status as a leading crossover artist, with millions of albums sold worldwide.

Critically acclaimed and beloved by fans globally, Shakira continues to influence music and culture across borders. Her upcoming performance at the Copa America final is ready to be another unforgettable moment in her storied career. She aims to bridge continents through the universal language of music.

Fans and viewers alike can anticipate a spectacular halftime show that celebrates the spirit of the Copa America. The presence of Shakira’s distinctive blend of rhythm and passion that transcends linguistic and cultural boundaries.