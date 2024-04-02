Shakira opens up about rebuilding after breakup

Shakira, the iconic Latin pop star, has opened up about her journey of self-reconstruction following her breakup with soccer star Gerard Piqué. In a candid interview with Allure magazine, Shakira revealed the emotional turmoil she faced after ending their 11-year relationship in 2022.

Describing her experience as being “in the mud,” Shakira expressed the need to piece herself back together. She emphasized the significance of her breakup as the driving force behind her latest album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” (Women No Longer Cry), where she channeled her pain into creativity.

Through the process of creating this album, Shakira found solace in transforming her anguish into art. She shared that the songs are imbued with anecdotes and intense emotions from the past two years, marking a significant transformation in her life.

Advertisement

Reflecting on societal expectations placed on women during difficult times, Shakira emphasized the importance of reclaiming autonomy over one’s emotions and decisions. She boldly asserted her right to navigate her pain and growth on her terms, free from external control or judgment.

Shakira’s resilience shines through as she declares her independence from outdated norms, stating, “No one will control us. No one will tell us how to heal, how to clean our wounds.” Her empowering message resonates with women everywhere, signaling a shift towards self-empowerment and liberation.

Despite the end of her romantic relationship with Piqué, Shakira remains committed to co-parenting their two sons, Milan and Sasha. Her journey of self-discovery and empowerment serves as an inspiration to all who face adversity, reminding us that strength and growth emerge from within.

As Shakira embraces her phoenix rising from the ashes moment after breakup, she emerges stronger and more determined than ever to shape her own destiny and inspire others along the way.