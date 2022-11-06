Shah Rukh Khan doing film with Thalapathy Vijay? Here’s what King Khan says

With the rising popularity of Pan India cinema, Bollywood and south actors are

finding ways to work with each other blurring the line between the two industries. Salman Khan is working in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather while Shah Rukh

Khan has signed his film Jawan with South director Atlee.

Meanwhile, a picture of Shah Rukh Khan along with Atlee and Thalapathy Vijay

went viral and rumors are high that King Khan is doing a film with the Tamil

superstar Thalapathy Vijay. Here’s what the actor said.

Recently King Khan celebrated his 57 th birthday which kicked off as the

superstar met his fans outside his Mumbai residence at midnight. With floods

of wishes and love showering on social media for the Badshah on his birthday,

the actor decided to have a quick interaction with them through a question

answer session on Twitter.

Among the bunch of questions that flooded in, one fan asked him, “Whenever

we see your photo with Thalapathy Vijay, we feel that you both share a great

respect for each other. When we can expect a Vijay- SRK combo and your

thoughts on Actor Vijay?’

Responding to this King Khan answered, “He is a cool guy…films happen

when they happen so…if they have to they will.”

On the #AskSRK session, he was also asked to describe Salman Khan in one

word. Making a witty reply, SRK wrote, “Awesome and very kind (sorry two

words) but Bhai hai na.”

Fans had an amazing time getting to interact with the Superstar as a bunch of

questions started pouring in. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all geared

up to make a power-packed comeback with Pathaan. The hard-hitting trailer of

the film was revealed on his birthday and fans cannot keep calm. The actor will

be starring opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the much-anticipated action flick.