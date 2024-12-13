Shabana Azmi blasts OTT obsession, demands justice for ‘All We Imagine as Light’

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, a stalwart of Indian cinema, recently shed light on the challenges faced by parallel cinema in the country. Speaking at the ADC (Art Design Culture Collective) event organized by KHUSHII, an NGO founded by cricket legend Kapil Dev, Azmi reflected on her illustrious 50-year career and the hurdles faced by niche films like ‘All We Imagine as Light’.

The film, directed by Payal Kapadia, has garnered international acclaim, earning nominations for two Golden Globes and a Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

It was also celebrated at the Cannes Film Festival. However, despite its success on the global stage, the film is struggling to secure a significant audience in Indian theatres. The dominance of big-budget films like Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has made it difficult for smaller, artistic productions to find their footing.

Shabana Azmi emphasized the need for a more inclusive theatrical release system to support such films. “We need a distribution system that allows these films to be shown in smaller theatres without the burden of exorbitant rental fees,” she said.

She urged the industry to cultivate an environment where diverse storytelling can reach the right audiences.

The actress also highlighted a growing trend among viewers to skip theatrical releases in favor of waiting for films to arrive on OTT platforms.

“There’s this mindset now that if you miss it in theatres, it will come to OTT anyway. That has to change. People need to go back to cinemas, not just for big spectacles but for films that offer unique narratives,” she remarked.

Reflecting on her journey, Azmi expressed gratitude for her enduring career. “When I started 50 years ago, I never imagined I’d still be working today. I’ve worked hard and continue to do so because complacency is the death of an artist. You must keep challenging yourself,” she shared.

The ADC event, which brought together luminaries like Javed Akhtar, Kapil Dev, and Sussanne Khan, celebrated India’s artistic talent while supporting philanthropic causes. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit KHUSHII’s initiatives in education and empowerment for underprivileged communities.