Seventeen’s Comeback Album ‘Face The Sun’ is Here!

On 27 May, Seventeen announced its comeback Album ‘Face The Sun’ which is its 4th full album. The boy group hosted a fan meeting in Japan that had nearly 60K fans in the audience that took Twitter by storm as locals started wondering how the boy group had so many international fans.

The group relayed on this day, “We have returned with our first album after completing our contract renewals, and so we feel many new emotions. We were able to get this far thanks to our fans. We promise to show you a good side as we continue into the future.”

According to YG PLUS, the company that distributes Seventeen’s albums, the boy group’s fourth regular album ‘Face the Sun’ has already exceeded 2 million copies sold both domestically and Internationally.

It’s an explosion of color and hip-hop vibes as the 13-strong group strut their stuff in the desert, a mass-flex of high-octane choreography.

Spanning nine tracks and dropping in full at midnight, Face the Sun contains the outfit’s first English-language number “Darl+ing.”