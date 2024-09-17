SEVENTEEN teases mini-album ‘Spill the Feels’ ahead of World Tour

K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN is gearing up for its grand comeback! The 13-piece group has sent its fandom, the CARATs into a frenzy with its latest announcement. Ahead of the group’s anticipated World Tour, SEVENTEEN has teased its 12th mini-album ‘Spill the Feels’ with a tantalising teaser. The video features all the members in their element as they take over the buzzing cityscape of Thailand and Spill their Feels! Titled as ‘Speak Up’ the teaser gives a captivating insight into the group’s comeback album.

In the teaser, all the members flaunt their chic styles and ask quintessential questions. They make the world their canvas as they spill what’s in their mind. The teaser begins with S Coups asking, “Where are we?” setting the stage for the rest of the members. Mingyu questions, “To do or not,” while Wonwoo expresses, “Finding our way.” The8 delves into his identity with, “The real me?” while Jun talks about societal norms with, “Stereotype.” DK wants “Attention!” and Dino ponders, “Can I be.” Seungkwan demands “Do not disturb,” and Hoshi declares, “Challenging.” Joshua’s cautious “Not to fall,” Vernon claims “Positive vibes only,” and Woozi sets “High expectations.” Finally, Jeonghan asks “How to Love.”

The cryptic video has heightened fans’ expectations of the group’s comeback. While it remains uncertain what the primary mood of the album will be, it is sure to be brimming with all the feelings that rush through us. ‘Spill the Feels’ is expected to be all about expressing oneself without hesitation and fear.

Prior to the teaser, SEVENTEEN announced their 12th mini-album with an intriguing Instagram post claiming ‘I FELT HELPLESS.’ Interestingly, the phrase is also an anagram of the phrase, ‘SPILL THE FEELS.’ While the phrase ‘I FELT HELPLESS’ displays on the screens, the letters start shuffling and before the title of the album can form, the screen cuts to ‘SEVENTEEN. 12th MINI ALBUM.’

Meanwhile, ‘Spill the Feel’s will release on October 14. The upcoming mini-album comes five months after SEVENTEEN’s compilation album- SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, which released in April. The new album will release in three different versions, and the pre-orders started on September 13. Additionally, the group is preparing for their upcoming RIGHT HERE World Tour. The tour will be missed by Jeonghan who is taking up military enlistment.