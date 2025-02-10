SEVENTEEN beats BTS to top February boyband brand reputation rankings

CARATs have a new reason to celebrate! The Korean Business Research Institute released the prestigious chart for February and SEVENTEEN is once again crowned the leader. To top the coveted K-pop chart, the boyband outran the global septet BTS and the renowned group Stray Kids to emerge as the top boy band of the past month. This gives them a glorious start for the year as they have topped the chart for the first two months of the year, consecutively.

The institute analyses data from major K-pop boy band acts, taking into consideration- consumer participation, media activity, communication, and community indexes. It analysed the data for the time frame of January 8 to February 8. SEVENTEEN took the top spot with a whopping reputation index of 5,418,828 points. The boy band boasts the rank No. 1 for both months of 2025.

Coming in strong at the second spot with a total of 5,188,423 points is the global septet BTS. All the members except Jin and J-Hope are currently enlisted in the military and will return to civilian life this year. The band’s oldest member, Jin recently released his first solo album, ‘Happy’. On the other hand, J-Hope announced his first-ever solo tour, ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE.’

The fourth-generation K-pop group Stray Kids boasts the third spot with a total of 2,628,900 points. Meanwhile, BIGBANG dropped one spot from last month, landing in fourth place with a brand reputation ranking of 2,531,841. Rounding up the top five is TWS at the fifth position with a score of 2,455,079.

Coming to SEVENTEEN, on April 29, 2024, the group released the compilation album ‘SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’. Moreover, they dropped the music video for its title track MAESTRO. Notably, the boy also band became the first K-pop group to headline at the Glastonbury Festival 2024. Additionally, they headlined the Lollapalooza Festival that took place in Germany on September 7 and 8. The group also took over the global stage with their RIGHT HERE World Tour which kickstarted in October, last year.